x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

The Raja Saab: Rap song as Prabhas’ intro

Published on September 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their First Child
image
Karan Johar moves to Delhi High Court
image
Maadhav looks dynamic from Maremma glimpse
image
Epic Visual fantasy Jatadhara release date is locked
image
Aarogyasri scheme: No betterment even in Congress regime

The Raja Saab: Rap song as Prabhas’ intro

Music director SS Thaman seems to be pulling all stops to deliver his best for Prabhas’ much awaited horror thriller The Raja Saab. As per reliable sources, Thaman has onboarded rapper-singer Hanumankind aka Sooraj Cherukat to give vocals for the introduction song of Prabhas in this film. It is learnt that Thaman and director Maruthi decided to give an extra punch to the grand intro sequence of the Baahubali actor and planned one-of-its kind rap song to reval his character in a crowd pleasing manner.

To make the entry scene a major highlight, a background song in hip-hop style with enigmatic lyrics is being composed by Thaman and his team. Sooraj Cherukat, who became popular with private songs like Big Dawgs, Ayyayyo, Run It Up, is going to sing this song in his signature style. Oscar winning choreographer Prem Rakshit will be composing the dance moves and Prabhas will be seen in a vintage avatar. This special track will be unveiled on October 23rd as birthday treat to Prabhas’ fans.

The song shoot will begin in Kerala later this week and Maruthi is planning to make it a visual spectacle. The Raja Saab is aiming for grand release on January 9th next year. It features a host stars like Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohan, Nidhhi Agerwal and others in prominent roles.

Next Aarogyasri scheme: No betterment even in Congress regime Previous Ideal Runtime for Pawan Kalyan’s OG
else

TRENDING

image
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their First Child
image
Karan Johar moves to Delhi High Court
image
Maadhav looks dynamic from Maremma glimpse

Latest

image
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their First Child
image
Karan Johar moves to Delhi High Court
image
Maadhav looks dynamic from Maremma glimpse
image
Epic Visual fantasy Jatadhara release date is locked
image
Aarogyasri scheme: No betterment even in Congress regime

Most Read

image
Aarogyasri scheme: No betterment even in Congress regime
image
Waqf Act : Supreme Court flags key provisions
image
Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event