The Raja Saab: Rap song as Prabhas’ intro

Music director SS Thaman seems to be pulling all stops to deliver his best for Prabhas’ much awaited horror thriller The Raja Saab. As per reliable sources, Thaman has onboarded rapper-singer Hanumankind aka Sooraj Cherukat to give vocals for the introduction song of Prabhas in this film. It is learnt that Thaman and director Maruthi decided to give an extra punch to the grand intro sequence of the Baahubali actor and planned one-of-its kind rap song to reval his character in a crowd pleasing manner.

To make the entry scene a major highlight, a background song in hip-hop style with enigmatic lyrics is being composed by Thaman and his team. Sooraj Cherukat, who became popular with private songs like Big Dawgs, Ayyayyo, Run It Up, is going to sing this song in his signature style. Oscar winning choreographer Prem Rakshit will be composing the dance moves and Prabhas will be seen in a vintage avatar. This special track will be unveiled on October 23rd as birthday treat to Prabhas’ fans.

The song shoot will begin in Kerala later this week and Maruthi is planning to make it a visual spectacle. The Raja Saab is aiming for grand release on January 9th next year. It features a host stars like Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohan, Nidhhi Agerwal and others in prominent roles.