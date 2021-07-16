‘The Thimmarusu’ song : Enrgetic Promo Song

With less than two weeks left for the release of Thimmarusu, which is gearing up to hit the screens on July 30, a promo song from the movie has been released.

Titled ‘The Thimmarasu’, the song featuring Satyadev, Priyanka Jalwar, Brahmaji and other members of the team has been shot in a stylish manner.

It introduces Satyadev as an advocate who is on a mission. Directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by Mahesh S Koneru and Yarabolu Srujan, the film has gained the distinction of the first Telugu film to hit the screens post the second wave of Covid-19.

The film is bankrolled under East Coast Productions, S Originals. This comes after Satyadev’s recent hit Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.