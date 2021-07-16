YSRCP, BJP hail Centre for notifying Krishna, Godavari river boards

The ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh on Friday welcomed the Central government’s decision to notify the Krishna and Godavari river boards.

Andhra Pradesh government advisor, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said justice with respect to river waters is directed towards his state as he welcomed the gazette notification.

Reddy opined that had the purview of the river boards been decided at the time of united Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation itself, projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy would not have been completed.

He said the Telangana government has wasted water for power generation which is detrimental to Andhra Pradesh’s prospects.

Though neighbouring Telangana was aggressive, Reddy said Andhra Pradesh was composed, including Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy going ahead constitutionally putting pressure on the Centre.

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said the notification protects the interests of Andhra Pradesh and highlighted that either of the states can go ahead with projects only after mutually discussing and procuring the river boards’ assent.

Both the Telugu states — Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — can build water projects or use water for hydel power generation only after taking the river boards’ approval as mandated by the notification, Rao added.

“On behalf of BJP, we all thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for releasing the notification aimed at doing justice to both the states, primarily to Andhra Pradesh which was losing out,” he said.

Besides the notification, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday directed the Telangana government to immediately cease power generation from the common reservoirs.

“The Telangana state GENCO authorities are once again requested to stop further release of water immediately through Srisailam left power house, Nagarjunasagar dam and Pulichintala project,” said L. B. Muanthang, member (power), KRMB.

He said that water drawn for power generation is incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs.

“It is therefore imperative to follow the water release orders issued by KRMB,” Muanthang added.