Theatrical Revenue turns Crucial for Tollywood Producers

After the pandemic, Indian cinema witnessed massive changes. There is a huge demand for the non-theatrical rights and the digital giants started shelling out big money for the films that are featuring stars. The star actors too hiked their fee which has turned out to be a stress for the producers. Most of the top Tollywood actors are also demanding a share in the profits. The producers could not raise their voices and are left speechless. They are bending down to the demands of the actors.

The film’s fate is now dependent on the theatrical revenue. If the film is a hit, the producers are minting money. Else, they are staring at huge losses. The distributors too are not in the mood to take risks and are releasing films on a distribution basis. The entire risk lies on the producer because of the drastic changes and the theatrical revenue is deciding the fate of the producers. Small films like Baby and Samajavaragamana brought huge profits for the producers than several biggies that featured top stars.

The producers have to be extra cautious before picking up the scripts and teaming up with stars. The entire risk falls on the shoulders of the producer.