There will never be another Puneeth: Telugu star Sidharth

Telugu star Sidharth paid a visit to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s Samadhi on the occasion of the 11th day ceremony organised here on Monday.

Sidharth said with tears in his eyes that he was also a fan of the late actor and there will never be another Puneeth.

“I don’t know how to say… Puneeth was a great person who always supported talent. Puneeth was so humble… every time I met him, I felt very lucky because he would take care of whoever he was talking to. He always complimented others,” Sidharth said.

“There will never be another Puneeth. I want to send all my strength to his family members and millions of fans. I am also his fan… there will never be another Puneeth,” he said.

Meanwhile, Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar complimented and thanked the state government for making all the necessary arrangements following the demise of her superstar husband.

“Without any untoward incident, everything was conducted smoothly,” she said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attended the 11th day ceremony of Puneeth along with his family members and invitees from the Kannada film industry.