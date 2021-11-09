Now, KCR testing the patience of media with back-to-back PCs!

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is the most unpredictable politician.

No one can guess or gauge his move be it political or administrative.

KCR earned the name of remaining inaccessible to media after he became CM of Telangana in 2014.

Media personnel always complain about KCR avoiding media all the time.

Now, KCR has turned the tables on media by holding back-to-back press conferences.

The media personnel were shocked to receive a sudden message from CMO Whatsapp Group inviting them for CM’s press meet at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.

While the press meet time was at 7 pm, the message sent was at 5.30 pm on Sunday. Despite short notice, media personnel rushed to Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday evening, that too a weekend holiday.

But no media personnel expected that there are more shocks from KCR in store.

On Monday, they again received a Whatsapp message inviting them to attend KCR’s press meet at Pragathi Bhavan at 4 pm.

The message was sent at 2.45 pm. Media personnel cannot believe their eyes and ears over KCR holding back to back press meets which they did not expect even in their wildest dreams.

While closing the press meet at 6.30 pm, KCR said, “we will meet again tomorrow for press meet.”

KCR’s comments made media personnel faint for a while. They recovered soon after and started discussing among themselves what happened to KCR and why this press meets every day for a person like KCR who hardly meets media once in a year.

But the common opinion being expressed by all was that it’s the impact of Huzurabad Assembly bypoll in which BJP’s Etala Rajender defeated TRS in a battle of prestige between KCR and Etala.

Now, KCR wants to move closer to media by meeting every day. But as they ‘too much is too bad’. This too much press meets may test the media’s patience and may boomerang on KCR and TRS.