Thimmarusu, the first release from Tollywood post Covid

Telugu cinema is bouncing back from the second wave of Covid-19. With restrictions being eased, Thimmarusu is going to be the first release from Tollywood this season.

Makers of the Satyadev-starrer have announced that the film will hit the screens on July 30. The trailer will be unveiled very soon.

Thimmarusu is helmed by Sharan Koppisetty and bankrolled by Mahesh S Koneru and Yarabolu Srujan under East Coast Productions, S Originals.

The film also stars Priyanka Jawalkar and Ajay. Satyadev is riding high on the success of Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.