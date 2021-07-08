Tollywood’s special requests for Telangana Government

The coronavirus pandemic shattered the exhibition industry completely. The film industry is the last one to resume work. Though the restrictions are lifted, the theatres in Telangana are yet to reopen. The Telangana Film Chamber is meeting on a regular basis and they are ready with several requests for the government of Telangana. Several single screens in the state are completely shut and they are converted into shopping malls and function halls.

The Telangana Film Chamber wants the government of Telangana to scrap the GO 75. The Telangana government wanted to reduce the burden on film lovers and canceled the parking fees in theatres. Now the exhibitors are requesting the Telangana government to scrap the GO as the parking fee happens to be one of the sources of revenue for them. They also want the government of Telangana to waive off the electricity charges during the pandemic season.

The theatres are shut since April and the Telangana Film Chamber is requesting the Telangana government to waive off the power charges during this season. They also have other requests of reducing the property tax and exclude the exhibition industry from GST for the next two years to save the exhibition sector. We have to wait to see how Telangana Chief Minister KCR and his government reacts to the proposals.