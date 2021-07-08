Venky’s U Turn for Naarappa

The second wave of coronavirus kept the theatres shut and the exhibitors are urging the filmmakers not to take OTT paths. The exhibitors requested the Tollywood celebrities to save the exhibition industry during these tough times. Two films of Venkatesh: Naarappa and Drishyam 2 are heading for direct digital release and the deals are closed recently. After considering the requests of the exhibitors, Venkatesh took a U Turn and asked Suresh Babu to release Naarappa in theatres.

The film’s co-producer S Thanu is not happy with the theatrical release. He wants to play a safe game in this tough time. The film’s deals are closed at Rs 30 crores. But Venkatesh is ready to cut down his remuneration or bear the losses if Naarappa fails to fare well during this pandemic season. Suresh Babu is renegotiating with Amazon Prime so that Naarappa can have a theatrical release. The discussions are going on for now and the final call would be taken very soon.