This “hero” is now just a social media ‘tiger’

In his first term the MLA was known for his work among the people. He stood by them and fought for them. The voters liked him so much that they even rejected a leader like Nara Lokesh and re-elected him. But after winning a second time, the MLA has become completely inactive. Yes. We are talking about once-firebrand Alla Ramakrishna Reddy or RK of Mangalagiri.

The general perception in Mangalagiri these days is that the MLA is confined to social media. He is busy with social media posts but is not doing much on the ground. The voters feel that he is not focusing on development and welfare programmes. This is leading to discontent against RK.

RK had won in 2014 with a majority of just 12 votes. In 2019, he was pitted against TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. The battle was very intense and hard-fought. But, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy managed to defeat Lokesh by 5337 votes. This was seen as a significant victory and Alla instantaneously became a hero in the eyes of the people.

But, in his second stint, the general perception is that Alla is confined to social media only. He is busy posting pics of himself slogging it out in the farm lands or sipping team in a roadside kiosk. This is angering the people of the area. Mangalagiri is closest to the capital of Amaravati and RK is deafeningly silent on the issue of three-capitals.