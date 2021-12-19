Pushpa is excellent on the second day – 2 days AP/TS Collections

Pushpa has an excellent second day in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 13.30 Cr. This is the second highest distributor share for any film in the Telugu States as it is only behind baahubali the conclusion which had collected 14.90 Cr share. 2 days total of the film is close to 38 cr and it is set to cross the 50 cr mark today.
2 days AP/TS Collections
|Area
|2 Days Collections
|AP/TS Day1 Collections
|Pre-Release business
|Nizam
|17.90Cr
|10.90 Cr
|36 Cr
|Ceeded
|6.30Cr
|4.20 Cr
|18 Cr
|UA
|3.05Cr
|1.80 Cr
|12.25 Cr
|Guntur
|2.83Cr
|2.28 Cr
|9 Cr
|East
|2.19Cr
|1.43 Cr
|8.10 Cr
|West
|2Cr
|1.50 Cr
|7.15 Cr
|Krishna
|1.91Cr
|1.15 Cr
|7.50 Cr
|Nellore
|1.65Cr
|1.25 Cr
|4 Cr
|AP/TS
|37.83Cr
|102 Cr
|KA
|10 Cr
|TN
|6 CR
|Roi
|5 cr (valued)
|Kerala
|3 Cr (valued)
|Overseas
|13 Cr
|Worldwide
|139 Cr
|Total
|24.51 Cr