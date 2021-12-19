Pushpa is excellent on the second day – 2 days AP/TS Collections

Pushpa has an excellent second day in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 13.30 Cr. This is the second highest distributor share for any film in the Telugu States as it is only behind baahubali the conclusion which had collected 14.90 Cr share. 2 days total of the film is close to 38 cr and it is set to cross the 50 cr mark today.

2 days AP/TS Collections

Area2 Days CollectionsAP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre-Release business
Nizam17.90Cr10.90 Cr36 Cr
Ceeded6.30Cr4.20 Cr18 Cr
UA3.05Cr1.80 Cr12.25 Cr
Guntur2.83Cr2.28 Cr9 Cr
East2.19Cr1.43 Cr8.10 Cr
West2Cr1.50 Cr7.15 Cr
Krishna1.91Cr1.15 Cr7.50 Cr
Nellore1.65Cr1.25 Cr4 Cr
AP/TS37.83Cr102 Cr
KA10 Cr
TN6 CR
Roi5 cr (valued)
Kerala3 Cr (valued)
Overseas13 Cr
Worldwide139 Cr
Total24.51 Cr

