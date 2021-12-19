Shyam Singha Roy Gets U/A Certificate

Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty starrer Shyam Singha Roy has completed its censor. The film has got U/A certificate and the final duration is 2 hours and 37 mins. All the hurdles are cleared for the film to release on December 24th.

Censor sleuths expressed their contentment after watching the movie. Particularly, they were spellbound by the climax sequence. Nani has done two roles- one is a filmmaker and the other is a writer.

Nani and Krithi Shetty’s sequences in first half are entertaining, while Nani and Sai Pallavi’s love track in second half will be the major highlight. Nani is exceptional in both the roles, while Sai Pallavi steals the show in second half. The dance sequence in temple will be one of the major attractions.

Shyam Singha Roy is a perfect commercial package and it has some breathtaking action sequences as well.