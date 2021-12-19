Rashmika Mandanna’s women-centric attempt

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna is now one of the leading actresses in Telugu cinema. The actress is now busy with several Telugu and Hindi movies. As per the update, Rashmika Mandanna gave her nod for a women-centric film and it would be helmed by Rahul Ravindran. Rahul worked on the script for the past one year and he had a detailed discussion with Rashmika. The actress is all excited and she signed the project recently. The regular shoot commences in February next year and an official announcement will be made soon.

