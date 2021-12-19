MLA Sridevi feels threatened by MP Gorantla Madhav’s adventurism

Till recently, they were best buddies. But now they are at loggerheads with one another. Now they are sniping at each other and are trying to undercut one another. The reason? A swashbuckling MP’s adventurism.

YSRCP MP from Hindupuram Gorantla Madhav and Pattikonda MLA Sridevi belong to the same party but are now fighting one another.

MP Gorantla Madhav is said to be eyeing Pattikonda assembly constituency and is planning to contest for the assembly from the same constituency in the 2024 elections. The MP these days is regularly visiting Pathikonda to mobilize his community. Madhav is from Kuruva community and is holding meetings in Pathikonda. Kurvas by the way are in a majority in the constituency.

Naturally, MLA Sridevi is alarmed and is feeling insecure. She sees Madhav’s adventurism as a threat to her political career. She has been opposing his forays into her constituency as Pathikonda is in Kurnool and Hindupur is in Anantapur. Recently when Madhav held a huge meeting, she had all the flexis and banners removed from the area. This has led to friction with the MP.

Sridevi is now said to be adopting a non-cooperative attitude towards Madhav’s visits to Pattikonda. Sources say that she is planning to take the issue to the notice of party chief and big boss YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. As these differences simmer, both the leaders have given a go by to welfare and development of the two constituencies.