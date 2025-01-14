This Is Venky’s Pongal: Anil Ravipudi

Victory Venkatesh and director Anil Ravipudi seem to be on the verge of completing a hat-trick of blockbusters with their latest collaboration, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, which is receiving encouraging reports.

At a press meet, director Anil Ravipudi spoke about the unique connection Venkatesh shares with family audiences, stating, “Families come to watch movies for Venkatesh, even if they have to travel long distances. This is not just a Pongal hit; it’s Venky’s Pongal.”

Venkatesh, visibly pleased with the overwhelming feedback, expressed his gratitude: “The response has been truly heartwarming. Watching the smiles on the faces of the audience is a different kind of emotion. We set out to create a film that families could enjoy together. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam marks our effort to deliver a wholesome entertainer, and we’re thrilled to see the love it’s receiving. I hope this will become the biggest hit for both Anil and myself.”

With massive occupancy across all regions, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is set to become Venkatesh’s biggest opener and is expected to emerge as his highest-grossing film to date.