Vishwaksen’s Laila: Feminine Aura

Published on January 14, 2025 by swathy

Vishwaksen’s Laila: Feminine Aura

Vishwaksen’s unique romantic action entertainer Laila is gearing up for release on Valentine’s Day on February 14th. Directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Sahu Garapati of the Shine Screens banner, the movie is carrying a good buzz with superb response for the first look and first single.

On the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi, the makers revealed Vishwaksen’s another look as Laila. His striking appearance, enhanced by impeccable makeup and a flurry of butterflies, presents a side of the actor that is both graceful and captivating. The symbolic gesture in the poster, Vishwaksen as Laila with a finger pressed to her lips, signifies a sense of mystery and silence, further elevated by the soft pink tones that imbue the image with a feminine aura. The teaser is set to be released on January 17th.

Akanksha Sharma is the female lead in the movie. The music is composed by Leon James and the cinematography is by Richard Prasad.

Laila is scheduled for its release on Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

