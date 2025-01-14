Santhana Prapthirasthu Sankranthi FL: Intriguing & thought provoking

“Santhana Prapthirasthu,” a musical family entertainer, was officially launched recently with a formal pooja ceremony. The film stars Vikranth and Chandni Chowdary in the lead roles. The film is currently in production.

To mark the occasion of Sankranthi, the first look poster of Santhana Prapthirasthu has been released, showcasing lead actors Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary. The poster cleverly incorporates a pregnancy kit, adding a humorous touch.

The movie promises to offer a mix of humor and emotional depth, addressing the contemporary challenges couples face. The makers are confident that the film will resonate with audiences of all ages, blending comedy with a brilliant message.

The screenplay is written by Sheikh Dawood Ji, known for “Venkatadri Express,” “Express Raja,” and “Ek Mini Katha.” “Santhana Prapthirasthu” is set to be a musical family entertainer with a score by Sunil Kashyap.

Produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy under Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy under Nirvi Arts, “Santhana Prapthirasthu” is directed by Sanjeev Reddy. The film is a musical family entertainer.

The film also stars Vennela Kishore, Abhinav Gomatam, Muralidhar Goud, Jeevan Kumar, Thagubothu Ramesh, and Rachcha Ravi.