Politics

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for Rayalaseema

Published on January 14, 2025

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern over the wastage of water resources in the state. He revealed that nearly 6,000 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water from the Godavari and Krishna rivers flowed into the sea this year, unused. Out of this, only 350 TMC was utilized by the people of the state. Naidu emphasized the need for better water management to ensure that such precious resources are not wasted in the future.

During his visit to Naravaripalle for the Sankranti festival, CM Chandrababu Naidu shared his vision of transforming Rayalaseema into a “Ratnala Seema” (Land of Gems). He believes that with proper water management and sustainable practices, Rayalaseema can become a prosperous region. Naidu assured that his government is working diligently towards this goal.

Addressing the challenges in agriculture, CM Naidu highlighted the global shift towards natural farming. He stated that organic farming not only ensures sustainable income but also promotes healthier food production. Over the past five years, drip irrigation has gained momentum, and the use of drones in agriculture has increased significantly. Drones are now being used to monitor crops, identify damaged plants, and even spray pesticides efficiently.

Chandrababu Naidu also emphasized his commitment to promoting organic farming in the state. He said, “I have initiated organic farming practices, and we will further encourage this movement across Andhra Pradesh.”

CM Naidu announced plans to implement WhatsApp-based governance to improve transparency and efficiency in public service delivery. He believes that mobile phones will become a powerful tool for citizens in the future. To prevent fraud in welfare schemes, the government will leverage technology to ensure accountability. Additionally, the state is providing free electricity to SC and ST communities. Naidu introduced a unique initiative where households can generate their own electricity and even sell surplus power to earn extra income. The Kuppam constituency will serve as a model for this project.

Reflecting on his past achievements, Naidu mentioned how his visionary leadership transformed Hyderabad into a hub of prosperity. Projects like the Outer Ring Road, the airport, and the IT sector have created lakhs of millionaires in the city. He reiterated his commitment to replicating such success across Andhra Pradesh, regardless of whether he is in power or in the opposition. Nara Chandrababu Naidu concluded by expressing his dedication to the people of Andhra Pradesh. He aims to create a future where every citizen has access to opportunities for growth and prosperity. With a focus on sustainable agriculture, water conservation, and technological innovation, Chandrababu Naidu’s vision promises a brighter tomorrow for the state.

