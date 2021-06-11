This woman politico is winning the world, but failing at home!

When a politician grows in stature in the party, one expects her to become stronger in her own constituency. But the reverse seems to be happening for Telugu Mahila chief and TDP’s woman face Vangalapudi Anita. While her importance in the party is rising, her graph in the constituency doesn’t appear to be growing correspondingly.

Vangalapudi Anitha was an MLA from Payakaraopet and defeated YSRCP biggie Babu Rao. She was hyper active in the assembly and had a famous spat with actress-politician Roja in the assembly that led to the latter’s suspension for one year. Anitha was the most vocal female leader who took on the YSRCP during 2014-2019. An impressed Chandrababu had even nominated her to the TTD board. However, she could not take oath after a video where she claimed herself to be a follower of Jesus Christ surfaced.

Despite all this, she had clearly failed to take along the party cadre in Payakaraopet. By the 2019 elections, there was massive resentment against her in Payakaraopet. So, Chandrababu shifted her to Kovvur constituency in West Godavari district. But, she lost badly in the elections.

Post 2019 debacle, Chandrababu made her the chief of Telugu Mahila, the TDP woman wing. She shot into prominence by filing cases on the harassment of government doctor Sudhakar and the government atrocities against women protesters of Amaravati. She is also strongly defending the TDP in TV debates.

Despite all these, her position in the home turf of Payakaraopet is still tenuous. She is not getting any support from the local cadre. What more, the same set of leaders, who had opposed her in 2019, are ruling the roost even now in the constituency. They are determined not to allow her to become the candidate in 2024.

What is more worrisome for Anitha is that even party chief Chandrababu Naidu has not taken a final decision on her position in Payakaraopet. Though Anitha has been asking to be made incharge of Payakaraopet, Chandrababu is still dilly dallying.