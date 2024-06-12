Ticket Hike: Big Boost for Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most awaited movies and things are set perfectly for the film. C Ashwini Dutt has postponed the release to beat the heat of political wave in the Telugu states. He also wanted a hike for the ticket prices in both the states. Now, the team will get a huge boost across the Telugu states with the ticket hikes. Almost all the talks are completed and Kalki 2898 AD will get a hike in the ticket prices and the announcement will be made before the release. This will be a huge advantage for the film.

Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and it is a sci-fi entertainer featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Made on a massive budget, Kalki 2898 AD will have a wide release in all the Indian languages. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and a grand pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD will take place in Amaravati and a new trailer will be out on the occasion. Kalki 2898 AD will head for a huge release on June 27th across the globe.