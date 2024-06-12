One more shock for Krithi Shetty

Uppena fame Krithi Shetty was a sensation in Tollywood and the actress soon turned a signing spree. But none of her films ended up as hits and her characters in those films failed to make an impact. New faces like Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary started dominating Telugu cinema and Krithi Shetty was left behind in the race. The actress pinned many hopes on Manamey that released recently. The film failed to impress the audience and it felt short of expectations.

Krithi Shetty had high hopes on Manamey which is her only Telugu film in her kitty. She has no new films signed and the actress may have left in shock with the result of Manamey. Krithi Shetty is working on several Tamil movies and she has high hopes on these films. For now, Krithi Shetty has no great Telugu offers and we have to wait to see about the future projects of Krithi Shetty.