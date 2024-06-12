Naidu sworn in as chief minister for fourth time

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time. Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chandrababu Naidu at the IT grounds in Kesarapalli on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was the chief guest for the occasion. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda, K Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar were among those who attended from the Central government.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Tamil super star Rajnikanth, former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, former chief justice N V Ramana, BJP AP Unit president Daggubati Purandheswari and others were present. The family members of Pawna Kalyan, late N T Rama Rao, Chandrababu Naidu and others were also present on the occasion.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, senior leader Nadendla Manohar, Kandula Durgesh, BJP MLA Satya Kumar Yadav, TDP leaders Nara Lokesh, K Atchannaidu, Kollu Ravindra, Ponguru Narayana, Vangalapudi Anitha, Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu, N Md Farooq, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Payyavula Keshav, Anagani Satyaprasad, Kolusu Pardhasaradhi, Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, B C Janardhan Reddy, T G Bharath, S Savitha, Vasamsetti Subhash, Kondapalli Srinivas and Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy took oath as Ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chandrababu Naidu and his cabinet colleagues. He also greeted Chiranjeevi, Venkaiah Naidu and Justice Ramana on the occasion. Chandrababu Naidu thanked the Prime Minister for participating in the swearing-in ceremony.