Megastar is now a Proud Brother

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been supporting Pawan Kalyan all through his political journey. After retiring from politics, Chiranjeevi never made any political statements but he supported his brother. Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena won in all the contested constituencies and Pawan Kalyan took oath in the state cabinet of Andhra Pradesh today under the governance of Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s family has been invited as the Special Guest for the grand event that took place today. Chiranjeevi is now a proud brother and he is seen quite happily throughout. He said that he is quite proud of his brother Pawan Kalyan for the achievement.

Chiranjeevi, Surekha, Ram Charan and others were present for the swearing-in ceremony. While Balakrishna received them near the venue, Chandrababu offered them a perfect send off. Chiranjeevi who was quite depressed with the insults faced by Pawan in politics is now the happiest brother. Pawan Kalyan is also expected to play a crucial role in the AP politics. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugged Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan and this is a picture perfect moment for Mega fans. Several celebrities attended the swearing-in ceremony.