Tight schedules for Sankranthi 2023 Releases

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, Balakrishna’s Veerasimha Reddy and Vijay’s Varisu are hitting the screens during the Sankranthi 2023 holiday season. The makers of these projects announced that they will release during the holiday season but the exact dates are not announced. Though the shoots of these projects commenced long ago, they are yet to be wrapped up. The last schedule of Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu starts today and a fight, action episode will be shot. The patchwork of the film is planned in December and the team is working round the clock to wrap up the post-production work of Varisu.

Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy too are in the last leg of shoot. The team of Waltair Veerayya is working without breaks to complete the shooting portions. Gopichand Malineni is focused on the post-production work off Veerasimha Reddy and he will film two songs on Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan in December. The promotional activities of these films will kick-start in December. All the three films are in a heavy rush as the shoots are yet to be wrapped up. All the teams have to work without breaks and run off to meet the deadline and have a comfortable release for their films.