The time has come now for the intellectuals too to respond to the atrocious rule in the State, former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandarbabu Naidu, said on Friday and felt that anything can be achieved with awareness among the public.

Chairing the seminar on “Pragathi Kosam Praja Vedika (People’s Platform for Progress) at Amalapuram as part of his ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ programme, Naidu clarified that he has taken up the programme to gather the opinion of intellectuals like doctors, engineers and lawyers only to utilise their experiences for the progress of the State.

“I have made five proposals in the Vision-2047 in which the most important issue is the solar-wind pumped energy hybrid model, which will be a game-changer,” the former chief minister felt. The loss in the power supply can be controlled following enough power can be supplied for domestic and industrial sector, he said.

Listing out the other proposals in the Vision-2047 like water policy, he said that Andhra Pradesh has maximum water availability and this can be utilised for various purposes. “This is the reason I started the Polavaram project linking the rivers,” he recalled. The highways were once in a very bad condition and foundation has been laid for improving the roads with the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) system, he said.

Stressing the need for population management, Naidu felt that if it is properly managed India will grow to the level of leading the whole world by 2047. Stating that Global thinking is his last proposal in the Vision-2047, the TDP supremo noted that in the coming days work-from-home should be the policy. “Opportunities should be created to earn working from home and my vision is that everyone should grow as a global leader,” he said.

Pointing out that he has also announced certain schemes in the name of Super Six, Naidu said that what is the most important in this is to form a poverty-free society. If people, power and private partnership (P-4) are strictly adopted every family can be brought out of poverty, the former chief minister explained.

Maintaining that before Kia company was launched in Anantapur district the cost of the land per acre was in thousands but now it has gone up into lakhs, Naidu said if caste, creed and religion come in the way the goals can not be achieved. “It is time that the intellectuals too should respond along with the common man on the atrocious rule in the State. Anything can be achieved with people’s awareness,” Naidu said.

Observing that he has shared his ideas with those present at the seminar, the TDP supremo called upon them to share their views with him. Keeping their views in mind, the TDP will formulate the future programme for the progress of the State.

Majority of the intellectuals including some doctors, lawyers and engineers shared their opinion with the TDP supremo. Naidu promised them to initiate steps to resolve all the issues immediately after the TDP forms the next government.