Tirupati Stampede Incident: Nara Chandrababu Naidu Takes Key Decisions

Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede in Tirupati and took immediate action to address the situation. He emphasized the need to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the safety of devotees.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited the accident site and the hospital to meet the injured. He held a review meeting with officials and stressed the importance of protecting the sanctity of Tirumala. He stated that negligence should not tarnish the name of God and that politics has no place in Tirupati. Everyone must work with devotion to serve the Lord.

Two officials, DSP Ramanakumar and Gosala Director Haranath Reddy, have been suspended for negligence. Additionally, SP Subba Rao, JEO Gautami, and TTD CS Sridhar have been transferred. A judicial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, and officials found negligent will face strict action.

The AP government announced compensation for the victims. Families of the deceased will receive ₹25 lakhs each, while critically injured individuals will get ₹5 lakhs each. Thirty-three injured devotees will receive ₹2 lakhs each, and free medical treatment will be provided until recovery. One member from each of the six deceased families will be given a government job. Special arrangements have been made for 35 injured devotees to have darshan once they recover, and safe return arrangements are being organized for all injured.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the importance of following traditional practices and Agama Shastra rules in Tirumala. He questioned the decision to extend Vaikuntha Darshan from one to ten days and stressed that devotees should focus on spiritual thoughts while waiting in queues. Authorities must ensure smooth darshan during peak seasons and avoid any negligence.

Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his commitment to maintaining the sanctity of Tirumala and ensuring the safety of devotees. He urged everyone to work with devotion and responsibility to prevent such incidents in the future.