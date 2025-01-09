Deepika Padukone slams L&T Chairman’s Call

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has expressed concern over recent comments made by the Chairman of Larsen & Toubro, SN Subrahmanyan. During a meeting, Subrahmanyan suggested that employees should be willing to work seven days a week to succeed. Deepika shared a social media post criticizing the statement as “shocking” and emphasized the importance of work-life balance and mental health. The L&T chairperson later advocated for a 90-hour work week, including Sundays, saying he would be “more happy” if employees worked on Sundays. Subrahmanyan’s remarks have fueled the ongoing debate on work-life balance, which was initially sparked by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s suggestion of a 70-hour work week in 2023.

She posted saying “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #mentalhealthmatters (sic)”. Deepika Padukone has been on a maternity break after she delivered a baby girl. She has few commitments and Deepika will return back to work this year. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.