Tollywood congratulates Pawan Kalyan

It has been a decade since Pawan Kalyan floated Janasena and he has been trying to make an impact in AP politics. Janasena contested in 21 Assembly constituencies and 2 Parliament constituencies. Janasena won in all the seats and Pawan Kalyan played a crucial role in the victory of NDA alliance. It has been a long wait for Pawan and the actor-turned-politician waited with patience. From taking hefty remunerations to meeting people, Pawan waited for this big day. On this occasion, Tollywood celebrities showered their blessings and congratulated Pawan on the occasion.

Megastar Chiranjeevi posted a long message for his brother after a landslide victory. “My dear Kalyan babu, thrilled by the massive & fantastic mandate by the people of Andhra Pradesh. You truly are the Game Changer of this election. You are the Man of The Match ! Your deep concern for the people of AP, your far sight, your heartfelt desire about the State’s development, your sacrifices, your political strategies have manifested in this terrific result. I am simply proud of you! Heartiest Congratulations!!! With your honesty, sincere efforts and able support, I am sure you will help put the state on the path of unprecedented growth and serve people exceptionally well. Love & Blessings!!!” posted Chiranjeevi.