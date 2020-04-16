Tollywood exhibitors badly hit due to coronavirus

Theatre exhibitors are badly hit due to the coronavirus break. It is almost a month since the theatres are shut and they are not clear when the industry can resume business like normal. They are worried as the audience will not rush to theatres till the coronavirus season comes to an end. Right from the managers to the daily wage workers, canteen owners to the parking authorities, everyone is left with no work. With the exhibitors not getting any rents due to the lockdown, they are not ready to feed their employees.

While some of the theatre owners are supporting their staff, others are said to have stood away from paying wages in this tough time because of lockdown. All those who have leased out their properties for distributors too are left in crisis because of the special clauses and they would not get their promised lease amounts till the completion of shutdown. The Tollywood exhibitors and their staff are badly hit because of coronavirus. Several distributors who leased out theatres too are suffering badly as they have invested huge amounts. Tollywood is badly impacted right from the roots and everyone is currently in financial crisis.