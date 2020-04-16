Boyapati prefers major changes for Balakrishna’s Next

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are working for an action thriller. The shoot of the film is kept on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown and will resume soon. Balakrishna will be seen in two different roles in the film and in one of them, he will be seen as an Aghora. The portions of the film will be shot in Varanasi and Boyapati also finalized the look. Balayya makes his entry as an aghora before the interval episode and he will be seen in the look in the second half for an hour.

The movie unit is left worried about how the audience accepts Balakrishna in the role of Aghora for one hour on screen. After getting mixed reactions, Boyapati made several changes for his role. He is said to have chopped off the role so that the screen presence in the role will be limited. Boyapati and his team are in plans to release the look so that the audience would be well prepared to watch Balayya in a never seen look on screen. This untitled film will also have two female leads and they are locked recently.

The film is aimed at Dasara release and is produced by Miryala Ravindar Reddy.