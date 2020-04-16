Suriya From 19 To 40 In Aakasam Nee Haddura

Do you remember the film Surya S/O Krishnan starring Suriya? The remarkable transformation of Suriya in the film wowed one and all. Now, he is getting ready to wow another time with his incredible performance in his upcoming flick Aakasam Nee Haddura helmed by Sudha Kongara of Guru fame.

The film’s making video is out and it shows what kind of efforts Suriya put in for the film. Sudha Kongara is seen asking Suriya to shed his weight and go for a complete transformation to look 19 years old guy. Initially, Suriya was surprised. But, the role demanded him to go for vigorous training to get desired look.

Suriya with help of his trainer lost the weight and significant thing is he didn’t lost the charm in his face. Like Sudha, we too get surprised to see Suriya’s amazing transformation. He will be seen portraying the role of Captain Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan, from the age of 19 to his 40s.