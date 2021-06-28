Tollywood filmmakers adopt a new trend

Gone are the days when the audience used to watch films with lengthy runtime. As days proceeded, the runtime was adjusted to two and a half hours and the latest trend is a crispy two hour film. Directors like Sukumar and Sekhar Kammula are known to shoot lengthy content and the editors have to spend months to make it short and crispy. The latest trend that the directors have adopted is making a film in two parts. This can give them a chance to narrate the entire stuff and it would be profitable if both the installments end up as hits.

Baahubali was made in two parts and both of them ended up as money spinners. This happens to be the latest trend. Sukumar and Allu Arjun believe that Pushpa cannot be told in a single part and they decided to release the film in two parts. There are speculations that Salaar too will release in two parts and the discussions are going on. Kalyanram’s periodic attempt Bimbisara too will release in two parts considering the span of the film.

Keeping the profits aside, there is a lot of risk involved when a film is made in two parts. The film should have exciting stuff to be made in two installments and if the first part ends up as a dud, there would be no expectations on the second one. There would be a lot of financial risks involved as the efforts and budgets will be heaped up. For now, there are several directors who are planning films to be made in two parts.