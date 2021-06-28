Dhanush completely focused on Tollywood

Several top Tamil actors are now focused on signing straight Telugu films. Vijay was the first one to sign a Telugu movie. Dhanush was the second and he announced his first Telugu movie that will be directed by Sekhar Kammula recently. There are strong rumors that Dhanush gave his nod for his second Telugu film and it will be directed by Venky Atluri. The latest news is that Dhanush is in talks for this third straight Telugu film.

Saaho fame Sujeeth approached Dhanush and the discussions are currently going on. Things will be finalized in the next few days. If this turns true, Dhanush will have to spend two years to complete his three Telugu films. There are talks that Dhanush is charging huge for his Telugu movies which will release simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil languages. None of his dubbed films made decent money in Telugu but Dhanush is in huge demand. The actor too is focused on Tollywood and is in plans to establish himself in Telugu cinema.