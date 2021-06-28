Where is cash for KCR’s cash transfer schemes?

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced yet another cash transfer scheme, this time to lure Dalits in the state.

KCR announced a new scheme ‘CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme’ under which he promised to transfer Rs 10 lakh to each Dalit family in their bank accounts.

Initially he allocated Rs 1,200 crore to cover 11,900 dalit families this year covering 100 families in each of total 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana.

KCR had earlier promised 3 acres to each dalit family during 2014 Assembly elections which was not fulfilled even today in 2021.

In this backdrop, questions are being raised over how KCR could transfer such a huge amount of Rs 10 lakh to each dalit family.

Already government is struggling to transfer cash of Rs 5,000 per acre to farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme. This year government took loans to mobilise Rs 7,300 crore for kharif Rythu Bandhu recently.