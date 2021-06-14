Tollywood heading for a busy July

Tollywood is the only film industry that recovered at a fast pace after the first wave of coronavirus came to an end. Several notable films released early this year and some of them minted huge money at the box-office when other film industries are completely shut. With the second wave of pandemic calming down, several actors and directors are keen to return back to the work. With the relaxations imposed in Telangana, the shoots of several films resumed recently. Maruthi is the first one to start the shoot and he is currently filming a small flick with Santosh Shobhan in the lead role.

Nithiin resumed the shoot of Maestro from today and the pending shoot is expected to be completed by the end of this month. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are returning back to work from the third week of this month and they will resume the shoots of Thank You and Shaakuntalam. SS Rajamouli is planning the schedules of RRR currently and the shoot of the film will resume from the first week of July. Both NTR and Ram Charan will join the sets and will complete the shoot of the film.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is expected to complete Acharya in July. Balakrishna wants to resume the shoot of Akhanda from the end of this month. Allu Arjun will resume the shoot of Pushpa from July 1st. Prabhas is expected to resume the shoot of Adipurush in Mumbai from next week.

Venkatesh is expected to resume F3 in July. Ravi Teja will complete the pending song of Khiladi in July. Several other Tollywood films are expected to resume work in July. Tollywood is expected to return back to work from July completely.