TRS overjoyed at Amit Shah, Nadda’s absence during Etela’s joining!

The TRS leadership is overjoyed at the absence of BJP’s top national leaders during the joining of former TRS leaders into BJP on Monday in Delhi.

Etela’s camp as well as Telangana BJP leaders on Sunday claimed that Etela will join BJP on Monday in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

They claimed that Etela’s joining in their presence will prove how much priority the BJP national leadership is giving to Etela.

Shockingly, both were not present when Etela joined on Monday.

The unexpected BJP leaders who welcomed Etela into BJP was Dharmendra Pradhan, the union minister of petroleum.

There were speculations that Etela and few other TRS leaders who joined BJP did not recognise Dharmendra Pradhan as he not that powerful or noted leader in BJP. Telangana BJP leaders G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, Vivek Venkataswamy etc had introduced Dharmendra Pradhan to Etela and others.

This reportedly made Etela and other TRS leaders upset who doubt whether they would get priority or not in Telangana BJP as none of the top BJP national leaders attended Etela’s joining because Etela was considered as No.2 in TRS in terms of seniority after KCR.

The dull joining programme of Etela naturally made TRS leadership upbeat. TRS leaders say it shows Etela has no priority in Telangana BJP and he will disappear from Telangana politics soon with his foolish decision to quit TRS and join BJP.