AP govt to appeal against HC orders on Mansas Trust!

After receiving a jolt in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday over Mansas Trust issue, the AP government has decided to appeal against High Court orders, which struck down GO (government order) issued by Jagan government removing TDP leader P Ashoka Gajapathi Raju from the post of chairman of Mansas Trust, Simhachalam Temple Board and appointing Anand Gajapathi Raju’s daughter Sanchaita as director of Mansas Trust.

The High Court on Monday ordered the re-appointment of Ashok Ganapathi Raju as the chairman of the two trusts and cancelled the appointment of the Sanchaita.

AP endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas met Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy soon after court verdict and brief him about the judgment.

Jagan reportedly asked Vellampalli to appeal against High Court orders. He also reportedly asked Vellampalli to move Supreme Court if High Court delivers the same verdict on the appeal petition.

Ashok Gajapatiraju argued before the High Court that the elders should be the trustees in their old age as they are a hereditary trust and opined that the AP government has appointed the chairman of these trusts against the rules. The government has argued that the appointment was made in accordance with the rules.

However, High Court agreed with the arguments submitted by Ashok Gajapati Raju and stuck down GO issued by AP government in this regard removing him from the post.