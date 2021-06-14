Nani announces Meet Cute

Natural Star Nani promised to deliver impressive content through his production house Wallposter Cinema and he produced Awe, HIT till date. The sequel for HIT is announced and the shoot commences soon. Now the fourth production of Nani is announced and the film got its official launch today. The film is titled Meet Cute and the film features Satyaraj in the lead role. Nani announced the project and the production house released the picture from the launch.

Nani’s sister Deepthi Ghanta will direct the film and Prasanti Tipirneni will handle the production responsibilities. More details about the film will be announced soon.