Priyadarshi Pulikonda wants to get out of ‘so-called image’ as comedian

Actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda, who primarily works in Telugu films, says he wants to come out of his “so-called image” as a comedian and be known as an actor who can do whatever he is offered.

“As an actor, you want to come out of that comfort zone. I want to discover the endless possibilities through these characters, entering into worlds that are more challenging and scarier. The so-called image I have of a comedian, I also wanted to get out of that. The image is for the people to give me but I would rather not have any image associated with me and become an actor who can do whatever he is offered,” he tells IANS.

Priyadarshi is known for his roles in Telugu films such as “Pelli Choopulu”, “Arjun Reddy”, “Mallesham” and, more recently, “Jathi Ratnalu”. He will soon be seen in a crime thriller series titled “In The Name Of God”, where he portrays a complex and dark character.

“To discover these dark areas as a human being, my character Adi was the anchor that helped me to go into myself and discover those grey areas. That was a good exercise for me as an actor and something new to work for. I haven’t done anything of this sort so far. This has been the most excruciating and rewarding journey for me,” shares the actor.

“He has high aspiration and little of everything — of greed, love, lust — and puts himself in an inconvenient position. Somehow, he tries to seek redemption from all of this,” the actor adds about his character.The series is scheduled to drop on Aha streaming platform from June 18.