Tollywood Producers’ Crucial Meeting about Strike

Tollywood’s market broke all the barriers and reached new heights. The entire Indian cinema has been looking towards Telugu films and technicians. At the same time, the remunerations of the stars, directors and technicians touched the skies. After the pandemic, the daily wage workers and others hiked their fees after they headed for a strike. This turned out to be an extra burden for the producers. With a lot of stress, the producers decided to head for a strike. Several producers met yesterday and discussed about their further course of action.

The producers are meeting today once again to discuss about the possible solutions and what to implement in the coming days. They will discuss about the heaped remunerations of stars and how to control the budgets on the sets. A decision on heading for strike too will be discussed. Some of the producers argue that the interests would heap up if the shoots are kept on hold for all those that are half done. The theatre industry is struggling like never before. For the first time in the recent times, the producers are heading for a strike. Hope all the issues will get resolved soon.