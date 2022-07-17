Crisp runtime for Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You

Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Thank You is an emotional entertainer and it is hitting the screens this Friday. The film has been struggling for buzz though the trailer of Thank You looked decent. Vikram Kumar directed the film and Rashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, and Avikra Gor are the leading ladies. The final runtime of the film is locked and it is 2 hours and 9 minutes. Dil Raju produced Thank You and a grand pre-release event of the film took place last evening in Vizag.

The crisp runtime of the film will be an advantage if the film gets a positive response. Thank You is an emotional journey of a youngster and the film narrates some of the important phases of his life. Thaman scored the music and PC Sreeram’s cinematography work is one of the highlights of the film. Naga Chaitanya is also done with the shoot of Dhootha, his first ever web series and Vikram Kumar directed this Amazon Original.