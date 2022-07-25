Tollywood Producers lost the Production Grip

The budgets of Telugu films reached new heights and the producers are staring at huge losses because of the heaped-up budgets. Most of the producers are relying on investments that are brought for interests. A delay in the shoot or the release is heaping up the interests of their films. The star actors and directors are charging huge after the non-theatrical rights are fetching huge deals. The producers are unable to control the remunerations of the stars. The expenses of the staffers of the actors and the actresses too reached new heights.

Several actors and actresses have been dumping these expenses on the producers. Several star heroines are demanding close to Rs 1 lakh per day for the expenses of their staff members. This doesn’t happen in Bollywood. It is our producers who welcomed such moves and they turned out to be a new headache for the producers. The remunerations of the character actors too are hiked by four times and the other expenses reached new heights.

The foreign shoots are a real nightmare for the producers as the wastage is quite high. Most of the producers are not taking a hold of the film’s budget as they are busy with multiple projects. The corruption in the production expenses too increased badly in the recent years. Its high time for the producers to be focused and cut down the wastage to survive for a longer time.