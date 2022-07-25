Naga Chaitanya about his Bollywood Plans

Naga Chaitanya is all set for his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha and the film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. The film is heading for release on August 11th. During the press interaction that took place in Hyderabad, Naga Chaitanya responded about his Bollywood plans. “I have done Laal Singh Chaddha only for Aamir Khan sir. I have never thought of doing films in Bollywood and I just wanted to work with Aamir Khan sir. This would help me in my career for sure” told Naga Chaitanya.

“I have no thoughts about pursuing my career in Hindi for now. I will think about it after the film’s release. My heart is always here” concluded Naga Chaitanya. The actor is done with the web series titled Dootha and it would stream on Amazon Prime. Naga Chaitanya will soon commence the shoot of Venkat Prabhu’s film which is a mass entertainer and Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the role of a cop. Krithi Shetty is paired up beside the Akkineni star.