Tollywood Producers to work on Piracy

Published on April 1, 2025 by swathy

Tollywood Producers to work on Piracy

Piracy has been the biggest threat for film producers and industry. The recent leak of HD copies of the recent biggies has left several producers in shock. Dil Raju was shocked after Game Changer HD copy was out hours after the film released in theatres. The same happened with several biggies in the recent months. Salman Khan’s Eid release Sikandar got leaked even before the film was released in the country. Tollywood producers are in plans to take serious steps to protect the content and prevent piracy.

The government of Telangana too is in talks with Tollywood producers through FDC Chairman Dil Raju. The government is ready to implement the steps suggested by the producers. An investigation too is going on about how the content is getting leaked on its first day. All the top producers have met in recent weeks to discuss what has to be done to curb piracy. Several developments are expected in the coming days.

