Tollywood puzzled between theatrical and OTT Release

The big announcement about the lockdown extension for coronavirus came today and as everyone expected the lockdown is now extended. The country will remain shut till May 3rd and the situations post May 3rd are currently unknown. Even after the completion of lockdown, it is sure that the audience will not rush to theatres and watch films. Entertainment turns out to be the last option in this crisis. Taking this as an advantage, several OTT giants are ready with fancy offers to release several films on OTT platforms before they have a theatrical release.

Several producers are facing the heat from the financiers and are thinking to release their films on digital streaming platforms to get out of the crisis. Some of them are puzzled between the theatrical release and digital release for their films as there is no clarity on when the theatres would open up after the crisis. The daily wage workers are badly hit as they are left with no work from the past few weeks. With the lockdown extended, some of the Tollywood producers would vote for OTT release and they would go ahead soon.