YSRCP not preventing community transmission effectively?

The TDP has stepped up its attack on the YSRCP after PM Modi announced lockdown-2 in the country. TDP former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao expressed concern over the gaping loopholes in the coordination between the YSRCP government at the state level and the officials and ruling party leaders in the district and mandal levels to effectively fight against Coronavirus epidemic.

Mr. Uma accused the government of not taking effective steps to prevent the deadly community transmission which is threatening to cause a disaster in the state.

Mr. Uma said that the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and senior officials are bent upon suppressing all details relating to virus spread which is leading to chaos and confusion all over. A Nellore doctor died of infection in Chennai and was cremated there itself with his family members also hospitalised following infection in Nellore town itself. For this, the YSRCP government should be held responsible for neglecting the disease from the beginning.

Mr. Uma asked why the officials are not disclosing details of reports of over 300 persons whose samples were taken four to five days ago. He demanded that the Union Health Ministry, Home Ministry, Disaster Management department and WHO regional director in Delhi should intervene and instruct the AP officials to take stern measures to prevent community transmission.