Tollywood should learn from the team of Ponniyin Selvan

The Telugu pre-release event of the first installment of Ponniyin Selvan, the dream project of legendary director Mani Ratnam took place last night in Hyderabad’s JRC Convention Centre. Tollywood producer Dil Raju is releasing the Telugu version of Ponniyin Selvan and his team made grand arrangements for the event. The entire team of Ponniyin Selvan reached the event at 7 PM and the event got concluded at 9 PM. Not a single bouncer was spotted around the team. This never happened in any of the recent Tollywood events. The guests and the audience are surprised with the time sense and dedication of Ponniyin Selvan.

The entire cast including Sarathkumar, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu and others were present for the event. Mani Ratnam missed the event as he is busy with the final copy of Ponniyin Selvan. Suhasini and AR Rahman are the special attractions of the evening.

When it comes for the Telugu events, the guests and the audience are kept in waiting mode for hours. The lead actor walks in to the auditorium at 9 PM when the event was scheduled to take place at 7 PM. Too many bouncers and a mad rush spoil the atmosphere. Special AVs will be screened and the anchor posts multiple updates about the arrival of stars. They also need caravans placed near the auditorium. These are not found during the event of Ponniyin Selvan. This event should be a lesson for Tollywood stars.