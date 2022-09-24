Megastar to inaugurate Allu Studios

Allu family owns 7 acres of land in Gandipet and this property is now converted into a lavish studio. The groundbreaking ceremony took place a couple of years ago and Allu Studios is all set for inauguration on October 1st marking the 100th birth anniversary of actor Allu Ramalingaiah, father of Allu Aravind and grandfather of Allu Arjun. It is heard that Megastar Chiranjeevi will inaugurate the studio and the entire Allu family along with the Mega family will be present. Allu Aravind will overlook the operations of Allu Studios.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule will be the first feature film that will be shot in this lavish studio. Couple of floors are leased for a digital platform that is producing various web series and films. Allu Studios is quite accessible because it is well connected to the Outer Ring Road. But the property is surrounded by number of residential gated communities. Tight security arrangements are being made so that the outsiders will not be allowed inside the studio premises.