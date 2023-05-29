Tollywood Summer 2023: A Wasted Season

Summer and Sankranthi are the best seasons for films in Tollywood. A bunch of big-budget films and those featuring stars will release every year during the holiday season. 2023 is badly wasted as there are no big releases. All the star actors are absent during the season. Some of the promising actors like Ravi Teja, Sai Tej, Naga Chaitanya, Allari Naresh, Gopichand, Akhil and Kiran Abbavaram tested their luck. Except Sai Tej’s Virupaksha, none of the Telugu films failed to register even the minimum openings. Virupaksha ended up as a blockbuster and is the biggest hit in the career of Sai Tej.

Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura, Kiran Abbavaram’s Meter, Samantha’s Shaakuntalam, Akhil’s Agent, Gopichand’s Ramabanam, Allari Naresh’s Ugram, Naga Chaitanya’s Custody, Santosh Shoban’s Anni Manchi Sakunamule and others have been declared as disasters. They performed way below the markets of the actors. Dubbing films Bichagadu 2 and 2018 have been decent and they will end up as profitable films for the buyers. Summer 2023 is completely wasted and the season witnessed one super hit through Virupaksha.