Rajamouli Lauds Mem Famous

While critics and audiences have pronounced Mem Famous movie as an average flick and called it lacking behind in entertainment. Celebrities took their social media and showered praises. It was Mahesh Babu earlier, who showed his support before the film release and was trolled badly after the film’s release. Now, three days after its release, Rajamouli lauded the film through his social media account.

Rajamouli wrote,” After a long time thoroughly enjoyed a film in the theatre. Watch out for this guy Sumanth. He has a bright future both as an actor and director. All the characters were nicely etched and the actors performed naturally. Especially Anji mama. Highly recommend it to everyone. Youth ni encourage cheyyale. Dham dham cheyyoddhu. #MemFamous.”

The conclusion of Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s tweets is that they are showing their support to encourage young talent and as a piece of appreciation, they are showering praises on Mem Famous.